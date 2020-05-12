A 5-year-old accidentally shot and killed his brother after finding a gun in the woods

(CNN) A young child accidentally killed his 12-year-old brother Saturday after shooting him with an abandoned gun he found in the woods behind their home, police said.

The 5-year-old told officials he found the weapon and, thinking it was a toy, accidentally shot his brother in the chest, the police department in Griffin, Georgia, said in a news release . His brother was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Earlier that day, Griffin police said, officers attempted a traffic stop in the area, but three men were able to escape the vehicle and fled "behind houses in close proximity to where this shooting occurred."

Police searched the area after the men fled and found a bag suspected to contain MDMA, but they found no weapons at the time.

"The children were out here peacefully playing in the backyard on the trampoline," neighbor Tom Whitehead, who owns an auto body shop in front of the family's home, told CNN affiliate WGCL

Read More