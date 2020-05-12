India's carbon emissions drop for the first time in four decades

(CNN) India has seen its first year on year reduction in carbon emissions for the first time in four decades, new analysis released Tuesday shows.

An economic slowdown, the growth of the country's use of renewable energy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic have all contributed to the fall, analysis from environmental website Carbon Brief has found.

Over the past year, India had already been seeing weakened demand for thermal power generation because of lower demand and competition from renewable energy, researchers said.

Clear blue skies seen over the Presidential Palace during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, on April 2.

However, lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus caused a further, steeper "drop off" in March, pushing thermal power generation growth below zero for the first time in three decades. Carbon emissions fell by an estimated 15% in March, and a likely 30% in April, analysts said.

Studying oil, gas and coal consumption, researchers estimate that CO2 emissions fell by 30m tons in the fiscal year ending March, in what they say could be the first such annual decline in four decades.

