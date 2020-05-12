Russia hospital fire kills five coronavirus patients connected to ventilator, state media reports

Moscow (CNN) A fire in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Russia claimed the lives of five patients and forced the evacuation of 150 people, state news agencies reported.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of an intensive care unit at the St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg, killing five coronavirus patients connected to a ventilator, the TASS news agency reported, citing medical personnel.

According to initial findings, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the ventilator or its malfunction, state news agencies said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's top law enforcement body, said a criminal investigation had been opened into the matter.

Emergencies personnel work at the site of the fire Tuesday.

The incident is the second deadly fire in recent days at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Russia. A fire broke out late Saturday at a Moscow hospital treating, killing one person and forcing the evacuation of patients, Russian state news agencies reported.

Read More