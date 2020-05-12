Feel safer for less: Nest reduces prices on cams, video plans

Nest is reducing prices for the Nest Hub and Cam Indoor to $89.99 and $129.99, respectively.

Plus, the new Nest Aware is rolling out now, with new features and new pricing. No matter how many cameras or Nest devices you have, it's just $6 a month (or $60 a year) for the base plan. Previously, Nest charged $5 a month per device for this recording cloud and features like package detection.

Google Nest Hub

Nest devices will start recording when either motion or sound is detected. If someone drops a package on the front steps or someone drops a glass in the kitchen, Nest will alert you. This comes through as a notification on the Nest app on Android or iOS devices, and when it notices or hears something, it will save that video clip.

While cameras will detect motion if they see something, smart speakers like the Nest Mini or Google Home will now give an alert if an emergency sound is triggered. If the speaker detects a "critical sound" like a smoke detector or other alarm or breaking glass, it will alert you and give you the option to call 911.

This handy bonus aims to provide peace of mind and will be supported on Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, Nest Mini, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Nest Aware is the subscription tier for Nest's cameras that allows you to store video clips and turn on camera features, such as package detection. The base plan gives you 30 days of video history of events when your device was triggered to start recording, but if you want 24/7 video history, Nest Aware Plus gives you 10 days of that for $120 a year (or $12 a month). This subscription covers all your Nest devices — doorbells, cams and hubs.

Google Nest Cam Indoor

These products are all focused on making monitoring simpler and allowing you to know what's going on in your home, whether you're there or away.

If you're looking to expand your Nest ecosystem, the Nest Hub is now just $89.99 and the Cam Indoor is now $129.99. These are permanent price reductions (from $129.99 and $199.99), which is terrific news. The lower prices on Hub and Cam Indoor, along with the more affordable Nest Aware plans, roll out now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.