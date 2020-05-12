Upgrade your WFH uniform with this loungewear for warmer weather

As temps begin to rise, so does our fatigue with fleecy sweatpants and pajamas that we've nearly worn through. As stay-from-home orders continue for many of us, though, we still want and need the comfort of clothes that feel, well, a bit more forgiving. These are hard times, after all.

So it's time to welcome lighter, brighter loungewear. Think pieces you could easily go to sleep in, and are stylish enough for a professional video chat or a stroll outside. Below, a roundup of shorts sets and separates that will do comfort and function double-duty through spring and summer.

PrettyGarden Women's Elastic Waist Stretchy Romper (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

Is there anything more essential (fashion-wise) right now than a cute jumpsuit that happens to have an elastic waist and detailing that quietly reminds you of the days you used to go out shopping with friends?

Knit Bedtime Pajama Top in Palm Print ($49.50; madewell.com)

Knit Bedtime Pajama Shorts in Palm Print ($35; madewell.com)

When you can't get to the tropics, bring the tropics to... your lounging.

Slicker Than Your Average Jumpsuit ($39.99, originally $59; modcloth.com)

Soft enough to honestly double as pajamas, this jumpsuit is ultra-stretchy and currently available for a bargain.

Women Joy of Print Short-Sleeve Lounge Set ($29.90; uniqlo.com)

Earth tones can feel calming during this transitional time.

Asvivid Womens Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Lounge Set (starting at $13.98; amazon.com)

Get in on the tie-dye trend with this lounge set available in an array of tie-dye patterns, as well as prints like leopard and stars.

SheIn Women's 7pcs Pajama Set (starting at $40.99; amazon.com)

Get a cami, shirt, pair of shorts, pair of pants, hair tie, bag and eye mask all in a fun silky satin fabric of your choosing.

Kari Lounge Shorts ($58; anthropologie.com)

Stitching on the pockets is always a cute detail.

Daze Short & Getaway Hoodie Set ($144; aloyoga.com)

Made from "performance cashmere," this is the ultimate in cozy functionality.

Vero Moda Helen Milo Stripe Romper ($55; nordstrom.com)

It's hard to imagine a cuter romper. The fact that it's made from cool linen and has an easy tie at the waist makes it even better.

Honeydew Intimates All American Shortie Pajamas ($38; nordstrom.com)

With pretty lace detailing and a super-soft jersey material, this is a set you can essentially live in.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Lounge Set (starting at $10.40; amazon.com)

A bright and adorable hoodie paired with matching shorts. What more could you want?

The Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit ($68; everlane.com)

A looser jumpsuit that's ridiculously soft to the touch.

Out From Under Clara Cropped Top ($29; urbanoutfitters.com)

This will be so cute under a denim jacket come fall, and even has a matching short.

Asos Design Super Soft Brushed Tank and Short Set ($45; asos.com)

With an elastic waist and an alluring navy blue color, from afar this set looks like a romper perfect for summer.

Women Short-Sleeve Lounge Set ($29.90; uniqlo.com)

We're kind of envisioning planting spring flowers wearing this set too, TBH.

Women's Striped Perfectly Cozy Lounge Pajama Shorts, Stars Above ($14.99; target.com)

A perfect pool cover-up short.

Women's Beautifully Soft Crop Pajama Set - Stars Above ($24.99; target.com)

The pants here are cut into a capri, so petite women can rock these without having to worry about them dragging on the floor.

Alternative Lounge Shorts ($48; nordstrom.com)

A basic black short that will be a wardrobe workhorse come summer.

Marlow Romper ($98; athleta.com)

Completely office-appropriate, yet comfy enough for lazy days when you don't leave the house at all.

The Easy Chino Short ($48; everlane.com)

Sun, please to come out so we can wear these everywhere.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.