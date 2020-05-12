Australian lawmaker tested for Covid-19 after coughing fit in parliament

(CNN) An Australian lawmaker has been tested for Covid-19 after a coughing fit in parliament on Tuesday made it difficult for him to finish his speech.

Video footage shows Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg having to pause several times to get his breath back, taking sips of water in a bid to reclaim his voice.

"I'm lucky I have some water," he said, coughing. "Too long of a speech."

Frydenberg said it would take years to pay back money borrowed to fight coronavirus.

Frydenberg later revealed that he had entered self-isolation and was tested for coronavirus, according to CNN affiliate 9News.

"Today while delivering my ministerial statement I had a dry mouth and a cough," said Frydenberg in a statement seen by 9News.