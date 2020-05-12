'Number of attackers' storm Kabul hospital

(CNN) A "number of attackers" struck a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

"Special forces have arrived and blocked the area," ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini said.

An eye-witness near the scene told CNN that they heard sporadic gunfire and that the attack appeared to be ongoing.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, in a text sent to media outlets from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.

Afghan officials did not corroborate the denial and did not provide details about the perpetrators' identities.

