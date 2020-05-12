'Number of attackers' storm Kabul hospital

By Ehsan Popalzai and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 4:50 AM ET, Tue May 12, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Smokes rises from a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Smokes rises from a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

(CNN)A "number of attackers" struck a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

"Special forces have arrived and blocked the area," ministry spokeswoman Marwa Amini said.
An eye-witness near the scene told CNN that they heard sporadic gunfire and that the attack appeared to be ongoing.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack, in a text sent to media outlets from spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.
    Afghan officials did not corroborate the denial and did not provide details about the perpetrators' identities.
    Read More
    A recent series of attacks in the Afghan capital have been claimed by the Islamic State group. On Monday, security forces said they had arrested three senior Islamic State members, according to Reuters.
    No casualties have been reported so far from the hospital attack.
      The hospital is located in Kabul's police district 13.
      This is a developing story.