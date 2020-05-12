Newborn babies and mothers killed in attack on Kabul hospital

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 11 people have been killed in an attack on a hospital in Kabul, including two newborn babies, mothers and nurses, Afghanistan's interior ministry said Tuesday.

Fifteen others were wounded during the Tuesday morning attack on the hospital compound in the capital, which includes a maternity ward run by aid group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Three gunmen entered the 100-bed hospital at 10 a.m. local time (1.30 a.m. ET) in an attack that has not yet been claimed by any group.

Explosions and gunfire were reported after the hospital in the Dasht-e Barchi area of Kabul was attacked, MSF said on Twitter, and an eyewitness near the scene earlier told CNN that they heard sporadic gunfire. At least 80 patients and staff were evacuated and the first floor of the hospital was cleared.

All three attackers were eventually killed by police, ending the assault, the interior ministry said.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of the attack on the west side of the Afghan capital.

