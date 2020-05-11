A teen, caught speeding in his father's car, was going 191 mph

(CNN) With fewer drivers on the road during the coronavirus pandemic, police in the Toronto region have charged at least 150 people with street racing or stunt racing -- including a 19-year-old driving 191 mph.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has seen a rise in "stunt driving" cases.

An OPP officer pulled over a 19-year-old along the Queen Elizabeth Highway in Ontario for driving 308 kph.

Schmidt noted that the speed limit is 100 kph (62 mph), and there are areas where it reaches 110 kph. The driver was going triple the speed limit.

