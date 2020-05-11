University of California should suspend SAT and ACT admission requirement, university system president says

(CNN) The University of California president is recommending the suspension of ACT and SAT tests as an admissions requirement until 2024.

Under the recommendation to the board of regents made public Monday, submitting the standardized test scores would be optional for applicants until 2023. During the 2023 and 2024 admissions cycles, the university, which has 10 campuses around the state, would not use the scores at all in considering applications.

In the meantime, UC would come up with "a new test that better aligns with the content UC expects applicants to have learned and with UC's values," UC President Janet Napolitano wrote.

The move comes amid a widening national discussion of the usefulness and efficacy of the tests in selecting what students will be admitted to a college or university. Critics of the standardized tests argue they don't give an accurate picture of students' academic ability and the process is biased against those from lower-income families.

UC, along with several other colleges and universities around the nation, has already dropped the standardized tests for admissions this year because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More