A man drove over 500 miles to deliver N95 masks to his sister who is a nurse

Joshua Yajcaji, 30, drove over 500 miles to bring his older sister protective equipment to the hospital where she works.

Alexis Schulman, 34, is a nurse -- among the health workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic . Like many working in hospitals, Schulman and her colleagues were tight on their supply of protective gear. On its website , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls shortages in protective gear for health care personnel "a tremendous challenge to the US healthcare system."

Yajcaji wanted to help -- so he encouraged Vivint Solar, the company where he works, to donate 395 N95 masks to Cone Health's Green Valley Campus in High Point, North Carolina, where Schulman works. The hospital is dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients.

The masks were initially bought to protect the workers at Vivint Solar. But after learning that simple face coverings would suffice for its workers as they installed solar panels, the New Jersey-based company decided to donate them to those more in need.

