Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died of natural causes, Ben Stiller says

(CNN) Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died due to natural causes, his son, actor Ben Stiller said in a tweet. He was 92.

"He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," the tweet read.

Perhaps by most, Jerry Stiller was known for his role as Frank Costanza in the show "Seinfeld" and about a decade later, as Arthur Spooner in the sitcom, "The King of Queens."