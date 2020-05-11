Two people accused of shouting anti-Semitic remarks and attempting to rip off face masks have been charged with hate crime

(CNN)Two people were arrested and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime Sunday after New York officials say they shouted anti-Semitic statements and attempted to rip off the face masks of at least two people in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn.
Around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, "a 911 caller reported to police that there was a large crowd at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement early Monday, referring to a neighborhood in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Authorities said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
In a 911 call, the male suspect said approximately 40 people at the intersection were not practicing social distancing, according to a senior law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak on the record. Additional 911 calls then came in describing a large fight at the location, the official said.
The caller, a 35-year-old man, and a 46-year-old female passenger "exited their vehicle and began to shout anti-Semitic statements to the individuals on the sidewalk. The male then approached three males and attempted to rip their masks off and a physical fight ensued," according to the police statement.
The pair had followed and yelled at Jewish people in the vicinity, telling them to move, and allegedly pulled the masks off two people, said the senior law enforcement official, who added the incident was captured on camera.
"This is honestly absolutely unacceptable in every way. It's something that expresses hate, but also creates danger, and that's unacceptable and we're not going to allow it here in this city," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a new conference Monday morning.
"Whether it is this horrible anti-Semitic act we saw or the horrible anti-Asian acts we saw in previous weeks, none of these acts of bias and discrimination are acceptable in New York City," he continued.
The Shomrim patrol -- a Jewish neighborhood patrol -- detained the pair until the NYPD took them into custody, the police department said.
Police didn't comment on what may have transpired between the two in the car and the reported group before they arrived on scene. They said all victims refused medical attention.
The two have not been arraigned yet in court, Oren Yaniv, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, told CNN.
The two individuals could not be reached by CNN for comment.