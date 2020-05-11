Two people accused of shouting anti-Semitic remarks and attempting to rip off face masks have been charged with hate crime

(CNN) Two people were arrested and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime Sunday after New York officials say they shouted anti-Semitic statements and attempted to rip off the face masks of at least two people in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, "a 911 caller reported to police that there was a large crowd at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Ross Street," the New York Police Department said in a statement early Monday, referring to a neighborhood in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Authorities said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

In a 911 call, the male suspect said approximately 40 people at the intersection were not practicing social distancing, according to a senior law enforcement official who was not authorized to speak on the record. Additional 911 calls then came in describing a large fight at the location, the official said.

The caller, a 35-year-old man, and a 46-year-old female passenger "exited their vehicle and began to shout anti-Semitic statements to the individuals on the sidewalk. The male then approached three males and attempted to rip their masks off and a physical fight ensued," according to the police statement.

The pair had followed and yelled at Jewish people in the vicinity, telling them to move, and allegedly pulled the masks off two people, said the senior law enforcement official, who added the incident was captured on camera.

