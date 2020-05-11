5 people were injured during Texas shooting at a park with 600 people

(CNN) An estimated 600 people were at a Texas park Sunday when fireworks went off and gunshots rang out.

There were about 600 people in the park when fireworks exploded. Witnesses told police that they heard 30 rounds of gunfire immediately after the fireworks, according to Calzada.

Responding officers found five people with injuries and transported them all to local hospitals. Three suffered non-life threatening injuries and two others are in critical condition, Calzada said.

"The best thing we can do for them is obviously pray and ... get them some medical care right now," Calzada said of the victims.