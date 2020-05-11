Inmates at one California jail tried to infect themselves with coronavirus, Los Angeles Sheriff says

(CNN) Inmates at a Los Angeles County correctional facility drank from the same cup with the purpose of infecting one another, resulting in 21 cases of coronavirus, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The inmates at North County Correctional Facility in Castaic are seen on surveillance video crowding the hot water dispenser, sipping the water, and also "sniffing" out of a common mask, according to Villanueva.

"It is very disturbing to think that people would do this to themselves deliberately in an attempt to force our hand to release more people from custody," the sheriff said at a press conference on Monday.

The inmates were drinking hot water to try to raise their oral temperatures before a temperature check, he added.

Within a week of the surveillance video, 21 inmates tested positive. The sheriff estimated that the 21 people made up about 40% of the module's population at the time.

