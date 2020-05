Oregon man saves his dog from bear attack

(CNN) A 72-year-old man and his dog are recovering after being attacked by a black bear in Oregon on Sunday, according to wildlife officials.

The man and his dog were hiking on private timberland property near his home in Creswell when they encountered a male black bear standing about 20 feet away from them, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). Officials did not identify them by name, but issued a press release about their survival.

During their encounter, the dog started barking and ran toward the bear, the victim told police. The bear, who the victim said had a cream-colored muzzle, knocked down his dog and went on top of him. To try and scare the bear away, the man said he waved his arms in the air and yelled at him.

That's when the bear turned his attention toward the man, charging at him and knocking him to the ground, the man told police. He said he fought back and after a short time, the bear left.

"This was a very serious incident and the victim took the right steps by first trying to scare the bear off and then fighting back when he was attacked," Brian Wolfer, ODFW South Willamette Watershed Manager, said in a statement on Monday.

