WWE champion, Becky Lynch, announces pregnancy and relinquishes title

(CNN) WWE Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, announced she is pregnant and relinquishing her title on Monday.

Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, is the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion in WWE's history. On Monday, she made an emotional announcement during Raw, a weekly wrestling show, that she was relinquishing her title and stepping away from the ring.

"You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother," Lynch told Asuka, who became the new champion.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

The 33-year-old wrestler teased fans on Sunday that she was going to making a statement about her absence from the ring.

"Haven't been injured," she tweeted. "Haven't been talking much lately. So #Raw can't come soon enough."