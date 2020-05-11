2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Updated 3:31 PM ET, Mon May 11, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here is a look at the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a "tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher."
    Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.
    Read More
    A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.
    The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:
    A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.
    A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

    Predictions

    April 2, 2020 - The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

    2020 Atlantic Storm Names

    Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.
    Pronunciation Guide
    Arthur
    Bertha
    Cristobal
    Dolly
    Edouard
    Fay
    Gonzalo
    Hanna
    Isaias
    Josephine
    Kyle
    Laura
    Marco
    Nana
    Omar
    Paulette
    Rene
    Sally
    Teddy
      Vicky
      Wilfred