Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies aged 19 after suffering aneurysm

(CNN) Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19, the Italian club said in a statement on its website.

Rinaldi, who had been on loan at fourth-tier side A.C. Legnano, was described by Atalanta as a "positive" personality and "well-liked by everyone."

A.C. Legnano said in a statement on its website that Rinaldi's death had been caused by an aneurysm.

"In the prime of his years, with a life ahead and a career that promised bright goals ... sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine," the club said.

In its statement, Serie A club Atalanta said: "Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon.