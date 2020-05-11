Get cozy with 70% off select loungewear from Prana

If you're lounging around the house more than usual, it might be time to revamp your collection of comfy clothes. Luckily, Prana is running a sale right now.The beloved sustainable activewear brand is taking 70% off select loungewear items with code LOUNGE70.

The sale is relatively small — it only includes nine items for women — but the savings are huge. Cozy clothes like loose-fit tees, joggers and fluffy jackets are all discounted and ready to make staying inside more comfortable than ever.

Check out everything that's on sale here, or take a look at a few of our favorites below. Remember to shop for your new at-home uniform before the sale ends June 15.

Gladis Top ($20, originally $65; prana.com)

Gladis Top

This light and breezy top is made from a blend of organic cotton and hemp for an unbelievably soft feel.

Oriana Top ($18, originally $59; prana.com)

Oriana Top

This athletic top is perfect for everything from your home yoga sessions to a Netflix binge. It comes in three colors and is made from a recycled polyester blend, making it a go-to for warmer weather.

Mahala Jogger ($27, originally $89; prana.com)

Mahala Jogger

Sweatpants are an absolute necessity for a lazy day inside. These capri joggers fit the bill with a wide waistband, slash pockets and a super soft feel due to their recycled polyester and spandex blend material.

On the Road Pant ($27, originally $89; prana.com)

On the Road Pant

These moisture-wicking, high-rise pants are ideal for any errand-running you have to do. With a stylish print, you won't get any weird looks, but the airy recycled polyester ensures you'll stay cozy the entire time.

Permafrost Jacket ($36, originally $119; prana.com)

Permafrost Jacket

If you're always getting cold around the house, this ultra-fluffy jacket is a must-have in your loungewear arsenal. Made from recycled polyester, the jacket has a high neck so you can bundle up and stay warm.

