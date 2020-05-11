cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

Get cozy with 70% off select loungewear from Prana

Kai Burkhardt, CNN Underscored
Mon May 11, 2020

If you're lounging around the house more than usual, it might be time to revamp your collection of comfy clothes. Luckily, Prana is running a sale right now.The beloved sustainable activewear brand is taking 70% off select loungewear items with code LOUNGE70.

The sale is relatively small — it only includes nine items for women — but the savings are huge. Cozy clothes like loose-fit tees, joggers and fluffy jackets are all discounted and ready to make staying inside more comfortable than ever.

Check out everything that's on sale here, or take a look at a few of our favorites below. Remember to shop for your new at-home uniform before the sale ends June 15.

Gladis Top ($20, originally $65; prana.com)

Gladis Top

This light and breezy top is made from a blend of organic cotton and hemp for an unbelievably soft feel.

Oriana Top ($18, originally $59; prana.com)

Oriana Top

This athletic top is perfect for everything from your home yoga sessions to a Netflix binge. It comes in three colors and is made from a recycled polyester blend, making it a go-to for warmer weather.

Mahala Jogger ($27, originally $89; prana.com)

Mahala Jogger

Sweatpants are an absolute necessity for a lazy day inside. These capri joggers fit the bill with a wide waistband, slash pockets and a super soft feel due to their recycled polyester and spandex blend material.

On the Road Pant ($27, originally $89; prana.com)

On the Road Pant

These moisture-wicking, high-rise pants are ideal for any errand-running you have to do. With a stylish print, you won't get any weird looks, but the airy recycled polyester ensures you'll stay cozy the entire time.

Permafrost Jacket ($36, originally $119; prana.com)

Permafrost Jacket

If you're always getting cold around the house, this ultra-fluffy jacket is a must-have in your loungewear arsenal. Made from recycled polyester, the jacket has a high neck so you can bundle up and stay warm.

For more great deals check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.