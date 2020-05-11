31 thoughtful personalized gifts for graduates in this unusual year

High school and college seniors all over are missing the ceremonies marking their important achievements. However, we can still applaud this milestone in their lives with personal — and personalized — presents for the class of 2020. Keep scrolling for our roundup of fun monogrammable and customizable graduation gifts that they're sure to remember for years to come.

Honor their quirks

Seniors 2020 The One Where We Were Quarantined Shirt (starting at $15.95; etsy.com)

Seniors 2020 The One Where We Were Quarantined Shirt

They survived their senior year — in quarantine. There's not much quirkier than that! Throw in a commemorative T-shirt to mark this graduation year that's unlike any other.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Key Holder ($24; amazon.com)

Personalized Key Holder

For the "Game of Thrones" lover, this personalized key holder will be a welcome addition to their entryway and an unexpected way to honor their achievement.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Custom Personalized Photo Pet Face Socks ($14.59; amazon.com)

Custom Personalized Photo Pet Face Socks

With 34 colors and designs to choose from, you can find the perfect way to honor their favorite furry friend. Whether they have to leave their pet at home when they ship off to college or you want to honor the pet that got them through school. Upload a favorite photo of their favorite pet and let Pupsocks work its magic.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Customizable Special Occasion Gift Box ($84.99; etsy.com)

Customizable Special Occasion Gift Box

Gift self care to your hard worker with this spa in a box: Say "hello gorgeous!" — or a customized message of your choice — and delight the recipient with a soy wax candle, handmade soap and scrunchie, body salve and butter, bath salts, and a pearl drop necklace or earrings.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Bottle Opener ($15.74; etsy.com)

Personalized Bottle Opener

For your favorite Harry Potter fan, this bottle opener can be personalized with their name or "Class of 2020" or anything you can think of that's 15 characters or less.

Bags for their journey into the future

Personalized Straw Moroccan Basket ($76.83, originally $91.30; etsy.com)

Personalized Straw Moroccan Basket

Message out in full color that your grad is "going places" — or whatever other inspo strikes you (like their initials or the year 2020, for example).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Genuine Leather Messenger Bag Laptop Bag (starting at $94; etsy.com)

Personalized Genuine Leather Messenger Bag Laptop Bag

Emboss your loved one's initials on this beautifully crafted bag that harkens back to iconic '80s leather briefcases and may serve as their first work bag.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Canvas Laundry Duffle ($23.97, originally $39.95; landsend.com)

Canvas Laundry Duffle

Add a monogram, a cute embroidered symbol or both to this preppy-nautical canvas laundry bag — and let your grad go forth ready to keep dirty clothes off the floor.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Monogram Vegan Leather Overnight Duffel ($56; etsy.com)

Monogram Vegan Leather Overnight Duffel

A stylish weekender customizable with a number of fonts, this bag is a solid option to last them through many adventures when travel restrictions ease.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Men's Toiletry Bag (starting at $99.99; etsy.com)

Personalized Men's Toiletry Bag

A grown-up toiletry bag: a marker of adulthood that will prepare them for their next chapter.

Personalized seats for their space

Hemp Bean Bag Chair with Personalized Embroidery (starting at $189.95; etsy.com)

Hemp Bean Bag Chair with Personalized Embroidery

They've earned it — go ahead and encourage lounging. This hemp bean bag is natural, comes in seven color options and fits 15 embroidered characters.

_______________________________________________________________________________

YellowLeaf Hammocks Design-Your-Own Hammock ($249; etsy.com)

YellowLeaf Hammocks Design-Your-Own Hammock

If you want to step it up, this gift will elevate their lounging experience like no other. Using college colors, a favorite work of art, a favorite sports team or any other inspiration, YellowLeaf will handcraft a hammock and ship it carbon-free to your graduate.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Cooler Chair ($27.89; etsy.com)

Personalized Cooler Chair

This collapsible cooler holds 24 cold drinks — and folds out into a padded chair for camping, tailgating, beach or pool days.

Personalized sporty graduation gifts

Wilson Customized Personalized NCAA Black and Gold Basketball Official Size 29.5" ($54.99; amazon.com)

Wilson Customized Personalized NCAA Black and Gold Basketball Official Size 29.5"

For those missing their spectatorship and team gatherings, this makes a cool piece of decor — with their name in bold lettering, to boot.

_______________________________________________________________________________

2' x 3' Solid Wood Cornhole Board Tailgate Toss Set ($127.49; fanatics.com)

Solid Wood Cornhole Board Tailgate Toss Set

Let the outdoor games continue, with a fun yard game proudly proclaiming your grad's school of choice. Fanatics has loads of gear options emblazoned with their alma mater or college of choice.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Baseball Park Map Glasses, Set of 2 ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Baseball Park Map Glasses

Your sports-fan grad can enjoy their first nice rocks glasses — and pay homage to one of their favorite MLB teams.

Graduation jewelry

Custom Coordinates Bracelet ($46.40; etsy.com)

Custom Coordinates Bracelet

Engrave special coordinates — a hometown, a beloved vacation spot, college campus, dream destination — on these minimalist, pretty bracelets.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Class of 2020 Quarantine Pearl Necklace ($49.95; etsy.com)

Class of 2020 Quarantine Pearl Necklace

This sweet pearl necklace will remind them of how far they've come, even if they're not walking in a ceremony. Your grad receives their sterling silver or 14K gold necklace with a handwritten card and a donation to Share the Meal, the United Nations world food program.

Upgraded and personalized linens

Supima Cotton Towel 6-piece Set ($52.77, originally $87.95; landsend.com)

Supima Cotton Towel 6-piece Set

Monogrammed towels feel like a transition to adulthood, are we right?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Embroidered Monogram Sherpa Blanket ($47; etsy.com)

Personalized Embroidered Monogram Sherpa Blanket

Nesting doesn't have to end once they leave home. They'll make their space cozy wherever they go next with this personalized blanket. Choose from five blanket colors, 44 thread colors and 31 embroidery options to make it just right for them.

_______________________________________________________________________________

T-shirt Memory Quilt ($295; etsy.com)

T-shirt Memory Quilt

This is why you've been saving all those sentimental camp, event and vacation tees all these years. Note: These take 4-6 weeks to produce.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Men's Calf-Length Turkish Terry Robe ($50.97, originally $84.95; landsend.com)

Men's Calf-Length Turkish Terry Robe

A proper bathrobe makes the walk to, say, the dorm showers, a tad less awkward. It also makes a day of quarantining in their PJs feel a little more grown-up.

Housewares and tools for the graduate

Custom Engraved Yeti (starting at $34.99; etsy.com)

Custom Engraved Yeti

Cold, hot, on-the-go, or not — they'll enjoy their bev of choice in a vacuum-sealed tumbler with their initials or another personalized message. Choose from a variety of size, color and personalization options to match their lifestyle. In fact, the Yeti Rambler is one that rose above the crowd when we tested to find the best water bottles.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Tool Bag ($26.95, originally $29.95; etsy.com)

Personalized Tool Bag

A small bag with your grad's initials holds all their first tools as they embark on their new life. Choose a black or gray bag and then select from 38 embroidery thread colors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Pocket Knife ($26.36, originally $36.36; etsy.com)

Personalized Pocket Knife

This tough looking knife has six features like glass breaker, seatbelt cutter, fire starter and more, plus your graduate's name, year and alma mater.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stainless Steel Hip Flask (starting at $44.99; etsy.com)

Stainless Steel Hip Flask

Made in Denmark and covered with hand-dyed, vegetable tanned leather, they'll have this keepsake for life (and a lifetime of cold football games). Personalize it with their name and year of graduation.

Desk accessories and keepsakes for grads

Personalized Leather Padfolio (starting at $75.20; etsy.com)

Personalized Leather Padfolio

There's something rather charming about a physical holder for important documents — and this handsome one bears the giftee's initials.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Classic Monogram Flat Notecards ($18; etsy.com)

Classic Monogram Flat Notecards

Now more than ever, a handwritten note on personalized stationery makes an impression — a lesson every grad should learn.

_______________________________________________________________________________

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle ($49.95; uncommongoods.com)

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Commemorate the day they were born — or any other milestone — with a jigsaw puzzle of the cover of that day's New York Times. Because this is a made-to-order item, it will take more than four weeks to ship. If that's too long to wait, Uncommon Goods offers a printable card to save the day while they wait for their gift to arrive.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Coordinates Keychain Gift ($48; etsy.com)

Coordinates Keychain Gift

Engraved coordinates mark a special location and memory on this Etsy bestseller; the leather can be embossed with one strong initial as well.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Time Capsule Keepsake Box ($38.86; etsy.com)

Time Capsule Keepsake Box

Help them preserve their memories from this unforgettable time in this sustainable pine and birch box that can be engraved with up to 256 characters.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.