Save on high-powered laptops, desktops and a monitor from MSI

Whether you're a creative or a gamer, you're going to want a powerful computer. MSI devices fit the bill — and now a few are on sale. You'll find a handful of awesome laptops and desktops marked down at both Newegg and B&H Photo Video. There's even a discounted monitor if you just want to beef up your setup.

Both the laptops and desktops run Windows 10, and they're chock full of tech that'll fuel most any activity you throw at them, including top-quality graphics cards, loads of RAM, generous amounts of USB and HDMI ports — the list goes on. Each desktop comes with a bonus mouse and keyboard, which is a really nice touch, and as for the monitor, it's packed with a rapid refresh rate, high definition quality and some serious width.

Laptops

MSI Alpha Series ALPHA 15 ($849, originally $999; newegg.com)

MSI Alpha Series ALPHA 15

Let's start with the laptops. First, inside the MSI Alpha Series ALPHA 15 is an AMD Ryzen 7 2nd Gen processor alongside a strong Radeon graphics card to power games on the higher end of the settings. And with 8GB of RAM, it's built for productivity, too. Store thousands of files and access them quickly with a 512GB SSD.

MSI GS Series GS75 Stealth-1074 ($2,399, originally $2,899; newegg.com)

MSI GS Series GS75 Stealth-1074

Stepping things up considerably is the MSI GS Series GS75 Stealth-1074. This beast holds an Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor, as well as a GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card so you can push those graphics settings even higher. And forget about lag with a whopping 32GB of memory, not to mention a zippy SSD with 1TB of space. You'll also appreciate the vibrant RGB keyboard.

Desktops

Codex XE Plus ($1,349.99, originally $1,399.99; newegg.com)

MSI Codex XE Plus

The desktops, including the Codex XE Plus, are no less impressive. Though it comes in a rather bulky tower, its stats aren't so unwieldy, featuring an Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This pair is amazing for gaming and creating alike, and it's only made better by a whole 16GB of RAM. For internal storage, the 512GB SSD will serve you well, and for external storage and accessories, seven USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports are available.

Infinite X Plus ($1,749, originally $1,949; newegg.com)

MSI Infinite X Plus

The Infinite X Plus delivers even more power, contained in a beautiful tower fit with a window to the components inside. It's powered by Intel Core i7 9th Gen processor, but upgrades you to a ultra powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card, supported by 16GB of RAM for a smooth experience in and out of your games. Storage is no joke on this computer, either, with a total of 4TB (3TB HDD, 1TB SSD). Put your programs or games on the speedy SSD and store a trove of files on the HDD. Seven USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports are there for everything else. In addition to the bonus mouse and keyboard, you can throw in a $50 Steam gift card.

Prestige P100 ($2,299, originally $2,499; bhphotovideo.com)

MSI Prestige P100

Last, but certainly not least, is the Prestige P100. The tower stands slim and white, perforated with triangular venting holes on the sides. Inside is the insurmountable 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9-9900K Eight-Core processor, along with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card and 32GB of RAM. And a generous 3TB of storage (2TB HDD, 1TB SSD) will house more than enough files and games. For whatever doesn't come inside, you'll find eight USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and several others. As of publish time, this desktop is in the process of being restocked. You can request an alert when it becomes available on the purchase page.

Monitor

MSI Optix ($269.99, originally $299.99; bhphotovideo.com)

MSI Optix

A powerful desktop doesn't mean much without a monitor that can keep up. That's where the MSI Optix comes in. This 27 inch-er features full HD resolution and a 3000:1 Static Contrast Ratio, resulting in great visual quality. But the real kicker is the 165Hz refresh rate, which increases your potential frames per second during games and just looks great in general. You'll also find several USB ports and two HDMI ports if you want to hook up another monitor.

