Giving Assistant makes shopping for yourself all about helping others

CNN Underscored partnered with Giving Assistant to create this content. When you make a purchase, CNN receives revenue. CNN news staff is not involved in the selections or product reviews. For more on what we do and how we do it, visit our About Us page.

Savvy shoppers know that one of the best ways to get the most out of your purchases is to join loyalty programs, which allow members to earn their way toward free flights, hotel stays, bonus products or even cash back every time you buy something. It's a win-win for customers and the stores they frequent.

But in light of the current global pandemic, it makes sense that some consumers are wondering if their money could be going even further — toward helping those in need. Giving Assistant bridges that gap by you indulge in your own purchases while helping fulfill the needs of those less well off. Not only does it make shopping sprees into a guilt-free experience — it actually turns them into a way to do some good.

The way it works is simple. This San Francisco-based company — which, by the way, is a Certified B Corporation, meaning it's obligated to weigh the social and environmental impacts of its business decisions — partners with businesses to offer customers discounts in the form of cash back and coupons. Giving Assistant does the work for you, using its tech to find the best cash-back deals for the brands you love, and it's available in an easy-to-use, automated browser-extension format. To earn the cash, all you have to do is sign up for an account, since the service is free.

But the important part comes next: Giving Assistant also partners with nonprofit organizations all around the globe, so that with a couple of clicks, you can send a portion or all of the savings you earned while shopping to the cause you feel most devoted to. For instance, those nifty new sweatpants that are going to make your work-from-home experience so posh and cozy? They — and you — just helped stop the deforestation of the Amazon, or put more first responders in protective gear. Where the dollars go and what kind of good they do are totally up to you.

Giving Assistant

Giving Assistant has a more-than-robust network of over 3,500 online brands. Think 8% off at Sonos and Home Depot, 7% off at Glossier, 6% off at Nike and 5% off at Urban Outfitters, ASOS and Sephora. And Giving Assistant partners with over 1.7 million noprofits, including heavyweights like the American Red Cross, Amnesty International and Water.org, so you can rest assured that your contributions will find their way to a cause you can approve of.

As a deal finder that helps you help others (while you get fantastic discounts, of course), Giving Assistant is a true win-win.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.