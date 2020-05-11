Everything you need to comfortably do absolutely nothing at home

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

The current pandemic means different things to different people. For health care workers, first responders, and all the others on the front lines, it's an exhausting and harrowing nightmare.

For many people, isolated at home, it's a time to turn stress into productivity, learning a new language, taking up a new hobby or completely revamping their homes. If this is you, we're jealous — and bravo, because your house probably looks really good right about now.

For some of us others, however, the anxiety that comes from a pandemic — not to mention working from home, home schooling kids, cooking and cleaning and self-isolating — well, that results in some good old-fashioned unproductivity. Nope, we're not steam-mopping our floors, we're not organizing our closets, we're not learning how to code online. We're lounging around. We're watching TV. We're reading and daydreaming and maybe attempting a pedicure — we're living our best homebody lives.

If we had to identify a self-isolation silver lining, it would probably be the benefits of slowing down our formerly fast-paced lives and taking a proverbial breath — and a literal nap. Below, we've rounded up a slew of products that we've tried and loved, are from brands we trust, are beloved by customers or all of the above. They'll help you do the thing you're doing right now, if that thing is nothing at all.

For your self-care

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager ($49.95; amazon.com)

The days are long in self-isolation, and doing a whole lot of nothing can result in some major muscle tightness. Combat soreness with this shiatsu massager that can tackle everything from your neck and shoulders to your upper and lower back, abdomen, calves and thighs.

HoMedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe Foot Spa ($25; urbanoutfitters.com)

At-home foot spas are having a moment, and we totally get why — what's not to love about a hot water bubble massage for your feet? Well, the only thing might be the price. But fear not, we found an excellent option from reliable brand HoMedics for only $25. While the plastic spa is easy to clean and super lightweight, our favorite part is that it comes in lovely shade of pink.

Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager ($59.99; sharperimage.com)

If you love pampering your feet but aren't interested in the whole bath spa thing, you're going to love this heated foot massager, which looks like an oversized pair of slippers, the perfect accoutrement to a long day of working at your desk — or binging "Tiger King." Simply slide your feet into the fleece-lined foot pockets and choose between two levels of soothing vibration. While the heat function is optional, it's pretty much guaranteed to elevate your massaging experience.

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser ($19.99; amazon.com)

Super quiet, this diffuser emits a gentle mist of essential oils into the air, is programmable and has seven color lamp options if you want to make it a night light, too. The best part? It costs less than $20.

Mark & Graham Spa Towel Wrap Set ($69; markandgraham.com)

Attempting a facial or a wax while wearing a bulky bathrobe is not ideal. Instead, opt for this Turkish cotton towel wrap, which has an elasticized top band that snaps in place. A matching head wrap with Velcro closure completes the set, ensuring your hair stays completely out of your face — just like at the spa. If you're feeling fancy, you can have it monogrammed for an extra $12.

Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask ($13.95; amazon.com)

We're big advocates of naps over here, and this blackout eye mask with more than 3,000 positive Amazon reviews is going to help you fall asleep faster and snooze longer. Lightweight and designed with molded cups to allow for blinking, the mask completely blocks out all light, ensuring you get the deepest sleep possible. Want to drown out those noisy kids, too? Get yourself some earplugs.

For your home

HoMedics Sound Spa ($21.81; amazon.com)

Create a peaceful, serene space wherever you need it with this sound spa from HoMedics. Whether you're looking to fall asleep faster, or just want to drown out your anxious thoughts while folding laundry, the portable machine has six soothing sounds — from thunder and ocean to summer night and plain old white noise — that will help block out the world's distractions.

Boll and Branch Chunky Knit Throw Blanket ($125; bollandbranch.com)

Interior design experts insist that you can never have too many cozy throw blankets in your home, and we wholeheartedly agree. This organic cotton blanket from Boll and Branch is the perfect option for staying comfy. Equal parts chic and soft, the throw features a thick basket-weave design, giving it a lovely texture. Though it comes with a hefty price tag, the comfort it gives makes it worth it.

Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

We also loves this ultra-fuzzy blanket, which is a favorite on Nordstrom and comes in a variety of sweet neutral shades.

Burrow Structured Blue Circles Set ($195; burrow.com)

And if you're looking to seriously upgrade your cozy couch situation, there's this suave set from Underscored favorite brand Burrow, which comes with three complementary pillow covers and a super cozy, handwoven knit blanket. If you want inserts to go inside the cushion covers, it's an additional $45 for three inserts.

Amazon Echo Show ($229.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes it's nice to have someone to boss around, and Alexa is at your beck and call with this latest Echo Show from Amazon. Featuring a 10-inch screen that delivers a way better TV- and movie-viewing experience, this iteration has a built-in smart home hub, allowing for face-to-face video calls via "Drop in" — a lovely alternative to all the Zoom calls we've been on lately.

It's also a huge help in the kitchen, as you can verbally add items to your shopping list, follow along with Food Network cooking videos, and set cooking timers on the fly. Yep, it's a stay-at-home must-have.

Opalhouse Velvet & Satin Bed Rest Pillow Blush ($18; target.com)

Looking to add a luxe accent to your bedroom? Do so via this adorable pink velvet and satin bed pillow, which will also make working on your laptop in bed feel much more glamorous.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Pepper Plant ($4.99; target.com)

Plants have a way of making us all happier, but they're difficult to maintain. Go the faux route with the super-realistic potted pepper plant from Joanna Gaines' Target home line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. (Pro tip: All of the artificial flowers and plants from this line are beautiful IRL!)

For staying cozy

Aviator Nation Unisex Bolt Hoodie ($168; bandier.com)

If there were to be a self-isolation uniform, surely it would involve a hoodie. And this unisex one, from California brand Aviator Nation, is worth the investment. Available in six colors (from light pink to dark charcoal), the vintage-feeling hoodie has a relaxed fit, making it easy to throw over workout gear, a T-shirt and jeans or, um, your pajamas.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

One of the most popular products on Nordstrom, this robe is renowned for being ultra comfortable. Plus it's available in an array of lovely shades.

PJ Salvage Peachy Party PJ Pants ($62; nordstrom.com)

Speaking of pajamas, we can't get enough of these ultra cozy (and ultra cute!) nighttime pants from PJ Salvage. The pants have a drawstring closure (no pinching at the waist!) and are super lightweight and incredibly soft. Get a matching top here.

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Short Sleeve and Short Pajama Set ($21.99; target.com)

If there was ever a time to invest in a cute pajama set, it's now. This affordable, matching top and shorts set has just the right amount of retro flair to be timeless.

Ugg Fluff Yeah ($99.95; nordstrom.com)

If ever there was a time to invest in the cult-favorite Fluff Yeah, it's now, when we're at home looking to reach peak levels of coziness. Ugg sold more than 100,000 pairs of the sandal-slipper hybrid last year alone. Looking for a cheaper option? Amazon has a dupe for $23.99.

Smoko Heated Slipper ($35; urbanoutfitters.com)

You've heard of slippers, but have you heard of heated slippers? Not only are these in the shape of adorable dumplings but they're heated with USB power.

The Comfy ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Be forewarned: This oversized, hooded "wearable blanket" is not flattering. But is it comfy? Oh yeah. And considering we're seeing fewer people than ever right now, it's a must in your at-home wardrobe.

For keeping kinda busy

Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition ($157.99; amazon.com)

There are lots of newfangled video gaming systems to choose from these days, but if you're like us, you might just be craving some good ol' Dr. Mario, which is exactly what this classic Nintendo comes loaded with, along with The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong and more. What else does one need?

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

We're big fans of reading, and whether your ideal place to do so is in the tub or on the couch, this Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof, has you covered.

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($42.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

If you're finding yourself drinking wine a bit more than usual, let's just try to elevate it a bit. Aerating your vino enhances the purity, aroma and taste of the wine, which will go perfectly with that frozen pizza you just popped in the oven.

SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder ($13.95; amazon.com)

And if you're idea of doing nothing involves you in a tub drinking wine, well then let us introduce you to your new best friend. This cupholder sticks right onto your shower wall. But for safety purposes, may we recommend a plastic wine glass?

The Simpsons Cast 1000 Piece Puzzle ($22; urbanoutfitters.com)

When you simply can't watch any more TV or read any more news stories, take a mental load off with this lighthearted puzzle featuring all of your favorite characters from "The Simpsons."

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.