The best online flower delivery options for various occasions

Sending a colorful flower arrangement during this time of social distancing may be the perfect way to brighten someone's day. Life is still happening, from birthdays to babies to memorials and beyond, and we are looking for ways to honor these moments from afar. So, from sunflowers and succulents to roses and ranunculus, here are 10 reasons — and coordinating arrangements — to send a bouquet to a family member, friend or co-worker.

The Occasion: A Birthday

Birthday Bliss Bouquet (starting at $50; ftd.com)

Birthday Bliss Bouquet

So, you'll have to throw a virtual birthday party this year. But at least the guest of honor will have a beautiful bouquet of blooms to admire! Filled with daisy pompoms, spray roses and sunflowers, this bright and cheery arrangement comes in a rustic tin vase and features a "happy birthday" sign. Let the virtual singing commence! If you're celebrating the birthday of a child or someone with more of a dog-loving silly side, splurge on this a-DOG-able in a Basket ($59.99; 1800flowers.com) arrangement.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: A Memorial Ceremony

Deluxe Peace Lily ($75; proflowers.com)

Deluxe Peace Lily

Most of us are currently unable to host or attend funerals and memorial services. It can be devastating to not be able to honor the loss of those who have impacted your life in person. Share your sympathy with a spathiphyllum floor plant — better known as a peace lily. The blooming plant arrives in a lovely hand-woven, white-dipped basket, stands more than 2 feet tall and will serve as a tribute to the life of your loved one much longer than a floral arrangement would.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: A Thank-You

Small Blue Hydrangea Plant ($44.99; 1800flowers.com)

Small Blue Hydrangea Plant

Whether someone helped you with something big (brought you disinfecting wipes when you thought there weren't any to be found!) or small (helped you figure out this whole virtual happy hour Skype thing!), nothing says "thank you" quite like a gorgeous bouquet. This bright blue, hardy hydrangea plant is chic in a modern slate pot rimmed in copper and should last for seasons to come.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: A New Relationship

The Finesse ($80; urbanstems.com)

The Finesse

You had a great couple of dates and can really see this relationship going somewhere. But shelter-in-place orders are going to delay things a bit. Continue the romance with this lovely bouquet, blooming with Love, Bogart and Carabella roses, plus ranunculus and raffine dianthus, all in shades of coral and peach. Add a simple glass vase for $12, or upgrade to a gold or charcoal style for $25.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: Anniversary

Wild About You (starting at $54; bouqs.com)

Wild About You

When you look at traditional anniversary gifts by year, flowers are recommended four years into the marriage. But, really, we can't think of anyone who would be disappointed at receiving a bouquet every anniversary (although we wouldn't turn down the addition of gold jewelry for year 14 — just saying). It's likely that your favorite restaurant is closed, but if it offers delivery, order a meal, pop some bubbly and decorate the table with this peachy arrangement of Campanella, Free Spirit, and Star Blush roses. You can also splurge on the 48-stem $84 upgrade, plus an extra $10 for a signature vase to really wow your one and only.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: Graduation

Precious Peony Bouquet ($71.99; 1800flowers.com)

Precious Peony Bouquet

Peonies are said to symbolize good fortune, so fete the new grad in your life with this sweet pink bouquet. It's disappointing to have to miss such an important rite of passage, but this elegant, delicious-smelling arrangement in its blue Mason jar is a sweet way to say, "You rock!"

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: New Baby

Magical Garden Unicorn Bouquet ($56.99, originally $59.99; teleflora.com)

Magical Garden Unicorn Bouquet

New parents may be stressed, sleep-deprived and, of course, totally smitten with their baby. Not being able to call on Grandma for help during this time is surely not making things easier. Surprise them with this too-cute ceramic unicorn vase overflowing with peach roses and miniature carnations, pink spray roses and waxflowers, white alstroemeria and blue sinuata statice, plus huckleberry and pitta negra. We're pretty sure they'll be smitten with you, too.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: Thinking of You

Daisy Chain ($58; farmgirlflowers.com)

Daisy Chain

Maybe your best friend got furloughed. Or your sister is knee-deep in work-from-home stress coupled with managing online school for her school-aged kids. Or you just really miss hanging out with your go-to happy hour pal. When you haven't been able to see your mom/sister/college roommate/favorite co-worker/all of the above in weeks, but you still want to let them know they're on your mind, this cheery, colorful bouquet of 30 assorted California-grown Gerbera daisies (that comes with a sleek rose-gold sloped metal vase) should do the trick.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: Missing Your Parents

Never Desert You ($64; bouqs.com)

Never Desert You

Ralph Waldo Emerson said, "The greatest gift is a portion of thyself." The next best? A stunning bouquet that arrives unexpectedly. Especially this particular bouquet, which features alstroemeria, eucalyptus and a succulent that — genius! — can be planted later. It's a lovely way to let Mom and Dad know they're in your thoughts, whether they live nearby and you're missing your weekly get-togethers, or far away and you're just counting down the days until travel bans ease up so you can plan a trip.

___________________________________________________________

The Occasion: A Get-Well Gift

Phalaenopsis Orchid ($74.99; plants.com)

Phalaenopsis Orchid

What a time to be recovering from surgery, recuperating from an illness or dealing with covid-19 symptoms. This graceful double-stemmed yellow orchid housed in an understated white ceramic vase may not offer healing properties, but it's bound to bring a smile to the face of its recipient.

