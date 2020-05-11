A worker infected 533 others with coronavirus at a factory in Ghana, president says

(CNN) Hundreds of factory workers at a fish processing plant in Ghana have tested positive for the coronavirus, the country's president Nana Akufo-Addo said.

All 533 of them contracted the virus from one worker at the factory in the port city of Tema, the president said in his public address to the nation Sunday.

The factory infection was detected from a backlog of 921 samples collected for testing last month that health officials just reported, Akufo-Addo said.

He did not give further details about the operations or measures to be taken about the situation.

CNN has reached out to Ghana's health ministry for comment and is awaiting a response.

