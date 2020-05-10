After an officer was spat on, a UK resident made 200 face shields to protect police

(CNN)Residents in the UK stepped up to help protect police on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic after an officer was spat on.
Paul Mosley, along with his team, used a 3D printer to make 200 face shields for the Nottinghamshire Police. He said he decided to make them at home after hearing about an incident involving Police Constable Anthony Brice, according to a press release issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Last month, a man that was being detained by Brice spat in the officer's eye, which led the officer to fear he may have caught coronavirus. He took a test, police officials said, which ultimately came back negative.
"My family were worried, I was worried," Brice, a 16-year veteran on the force, said in a statement. "It was an incredibly anxious and emotional experience."
Brice, not wanting this to happen to another officer, worked with Mosely to coordinate the donations.
Inspector David Wilkes thanked Mosley for the "incredible gesture."
"There is a fantastic community spirit in and around Nottinghamshire at the moment and we are delighted to receive the donation," Wilkes said in a statement.
Each shield took about 60 to 90 minutes to make, according to the press release. Mosely told police that at times his 3D printer was working 24 hours a day to produce the reusable face visors.
There have been over 60 incidents where key workers, such as first responders and nurses, have been coughed on or spat at while working during the pandemic, police said. "The masks are being used to keep custody officers and staff safe after a large number of incidents which saw key workers being coughed on or spat at since the Coronavirus lockdown," according to the press release.
"I would hope for this never to happen to anyone else," said Brice. "No one should have to put up with this sort of behaviour in the job that they do."