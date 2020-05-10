After an officer was spat on, a UK resident made 200 face shields to protect police

(CNN) Residents in the UK stepped up to help protect police on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic after an officer was spat on.

Paul Mosley, along with his team, used a 3D printer to make 200 face shields for the Nottinghamshire Police. He said he decided to make them at home after hearing about an incident involving Police Constable Anthony Brice, according to a press release issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

Last month, a man that was being detained by Brice spat in the officer's eye, which led the officer to fear he may have caught coronavirus. He took a test, police officials said, which ultimately came back negative.

"My family were worried, I was worried," Brice, a 16-year veteran on the force, said in a statement. "It was an incredibly anxious and emotional experience."

Brice, not wanting this to happen to another officer, worked with Mosely to coordinate the donations.

Read More