In 2020, masks aren't just for protection -- they're being used to make a statement

(CNN) Cowboy boots used to be Sebastian Marquardt's go-to fashion item. He'd wear them everywhere in his neighborhood of Hamburg, Germany. He liked that the black, pointy shoes -- more common in parts of the US -- stood out.

But these days, the 43-year-old has a different must-have accessory: A face mask.

Due to coronavirus concerns , some countries have made it mandatory for people to wear masks when they go out. Many, like Marquardt, have used the recommendation as a way to get creative.

Marquardt currently has 10 different face mask styles to choose from -- one has pink unicorns, another says "Chill!" But his favorite is the one with his own face on it.

"I'm usually a smiling person. I like to interact with people," Marquardt told CNN. "But if you have to wear a mask, you aren't that open anymore. People can't see your face. It's a way to show a bit of (my personality), an open and funny person."

