A music student united more than 300 musicians to create a virtual choir to perform during the pandemic

(CNN) Harrison Sheckler, a graduate student at the Conservatory of Music at Brooklyn College, found himself sent home like many college students due to the coronavirus pandemic. With time on his hands and away from friends and professors, Sheckler wanted to unite people through what he knows best: music.

The 24-year-old flew home to Charles City, Iowa, on March 14, expecting to be home for two weeks. That expanded to include the rest of the year -- and also resulted in the cancellation of a planned accompaniment with the New York Philharmonic . So, Sheckler needed to channel his music and energy.

He loves musical theater and worked on "Carousel" at the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. Sheckler thought the lyrics to his favorite song from that show, "You'll Never Walk Alone," fit the need to stay positive during the coronavirus crisis.

"It parallels what's going on right now," Sheckler told CNN. "We're all going through this together in a way, and we need to know that we're not alone, and if we have hope, we're going to get through this. I found comfort and solace in those words, and I thought a lot of people would resonate with it. As it turns out, they did."

So much so that the project quickly changed. It started as an idea among friends but became a casting call that saw submissions from 300 musicians from 15 countries, ranging from age 9 to people in their 80s.

