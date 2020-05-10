A family serenaded their grandma at a Michigan senior living facility for Mother's Day, and other grannies joined in

(CNN) It was meant to be a Mother's Day surprise for one when 26-year-old Rebecca Roy and her family sang "You Are My Sunshine" outside their grandma's senior living facility in Waterford, Michigan.

But before their grandma Cherrill Flynn, 87, even came out, four other women were on their balconies, clapping and even dancing along to the song that they thought was meant for them.

And the moment, captured on video, is just too precious.

Today we went to visit my grandma at her at her independent living facility and 4 other women came out thinking we were there for them. They all loved it. And so did we.❤️ #HappyMothersDay #SomeGoodNews @somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/AmQkRVHVPh — Rebecca Roy (@beccaturner94) May 10, 2020

"They came out and they all immediately had smiles on their faces," Roy told CNN. "We started cracking up because it was so funny that they were all out there and they thought we were singing to them.'"

The serenade, performed by Roy, her husband, sister and mother, was a gift for Flynn, who they haven't seen for three months due to her living facility being on lockdown to protect seniors from the coronavirus.

Read More