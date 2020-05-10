MLS players have begun returning to training facilities for individual workouts

(CNN) Major League Soccer is taking the next step in its return to action.

Several MLS teams and players returned to training fields this week as the league cleared the start of voluntary individual workouts. More teams are expected to join them in the coming days and weeks.

"Very happy," Atlanta United FC midfielder Pity Martinez told reporters. "They took important measures at the club to take care of us and take care of the [team] personnel. As long as it's done with caution, it's perfect."

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach added, "For the last two months we were able just to run outside and do some stuff in the garage. So after two months to be the first time on the field, it was great."

