Ice cream shop closes one day after reopening because customers didn't follow social distancing rules

(CNN) Nearly all states partially reopened last week and businesses across the country are preparing to welcome customers back. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, things are far from normal.

An ice cream shop in Massachusetts had to close its doors on Saturday, just one day after reopening, because customers refused to follow social distancing rules and even harassed employees.

Things got so bad at the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee that an employee quit the same day.

"One of my best workers quit yesterday at the end of her shift. She stuck it through her shift," owner Mark Lawrence told CNN affiliate KRON4 . "But the words she was called and the language, you wouldn't even say in a men's locker room. And to say it to a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves."

In accordance with reopening guidelines, Lawrence said the shop asked all customers to place their orders at least one hour in advance.

