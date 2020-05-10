Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are donating free meals to families in Compton

(CNN)Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have teamed up with Los Angeles restaurant chain Everytable in an effort to give back.
Thanks to a donation from the rap legend and the record label executive, Everytable is offering 30 days of drive-thru meals to Compton residents. Each resident is entitled to two free meals per day, while supplies last, until June 16.
But, those who are interested in snagging the free, healthy meals will have to come early. The restaurant only has 500 meals to give out per day, and on Wednesday they distributed 300 meals in just 25 minutes.
Dr. Dre and Iovine's donation came through the Compton United Relief Fund, which was created by the city to gather donations to fund Covid-19 relief, according to a news release from the City of Compton.
Compton Mayor Aja Brown told CNN that the city is "extremely grateful" for Dr. Dre and Iovine.
The donation will both provide the meals from Everytable as well as Covid-19 tests for those who can't afford them. The effort is a collaboration between Everytable and the City of Compton, and is meant to be an emergency meal service for the city's most vulnerable.
"Increasing access to healthy food is one of the most significant challenges, especially in times of crisis as we are currently experiencing," Brown told CNN in a statement. "I hope that these great partners of ours will inspire others to take action, to get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can. Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love."
The news comes as a rising number of people find themselves out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since mid-March, one in five American workers have filed for first-time unemployment benefits, with millions of new claims pouring in every week.