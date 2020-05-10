Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are donating free meals to families in Compton

(CNN) Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have teamed up with Los Angeles restaurant chain Everytable in an effort to give back.

Thanks to a donation from the rap legend and the record label executive, Everytable is offering 30 days of drive-thru meals to Compton residents. Each resident is entitled to two free meals per day, while supplies last, until June 16.

But, those who are interested in snagging the free, healthy meals will have to come early. The restaurant only has 500 meals to give out per day, and on Wednesday they distributed 300 meals in just 25 minutes.

300 free meals given out in 25 minutes!! 🤯 Compton residents, make sure to drive up by 10 am to pick up your meals - they are going fast!! First come, first served. 2 meals per person. Monday through Friday until June 16. ⠀

Dr. Dre and Iovine's donation came through the Compton United Relief Fund, which was created by the city to gather donations to fund Covid-19 relief, according to a news release from the City of Compton

Compton Mayor Aja Brown told CNN that the city is "extremely grateful" for Dr. Dre and Iovine.

