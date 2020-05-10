A bakery gets creative with social distancing by lowering its goodies in a basket

(CNN) Not many people are starting a business during this pandemic, but a new pop-up bakery in San Francisco found a creative way to do contactless carryout.

Some food service places are using baskets and boxes to hand over food, but Bernal Bakery owners and chefs, Ryan Stagg and Daniella Banchero, are lowering their baked goods to their customers with a basket and rope.

Stagg told CNN he was inspired by vintage hay pulleys that can been seen on some of the roofs in San Francisco.

"I've always been an out of the box thinker... and it just organically came together," Stagg said.

About the pulley and box system, Stagg said, "It's on its third phase of its life...the most recent one was donated by our neighbor who is an out of work woodworker and he's a welder as well."

