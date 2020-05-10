Minnesota's coach-governor has his own Covid playbook

Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota). The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) On April 20, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a news conference with the CEO of EcoLab, one of his partners in an important initiative to obtain medical supplies in response to the Covid-19 crisis. During that talk, he sheepishly admitted being somewhat handicapped because his dog, a black lab mix named Scout, had eaten his glasses.

Mark Osler

Those few minutes summed up the Democratic governor pretty well. He might not be the most polished guy, but he's getting things done. In the face of a global pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 78,000 Americans and brought about unprecedented change, Walz's dose of humility is a welcome contrast to the bluster and unwarranted certainty of some other leaders.

When Walz talks about the pandemic, he is more of a football coach than a slick politician, and there's a reason for that. Before entering politics as a member of Congress in 2006, he was a soldier in the Army National Guard, a teacher, and yes, the football coach at Mankato West High School. Top-division high school football in Minnesota is usually dominated by teams from the Minneapolis/St. Paul suburbs, but Walz led a team from Blue Earth County to win its first state championship.

Watching Walz address Minnesotans in daily news conferences, he seems like the coach he was, preparing his team for the big game: he delivers the facts, urges his people on, and walks through potential scenarios. As he leans over a chart, his jacket gapes open and his gaze is intense. An observer likely expects the conference to end with "Let's do this!" before everyone runs out of the room and into the tunnel to the field.

It's an endearing approach that has produced some success. Minnesota, despite a large urban population, has so far avoided the spike in deaths that have occurred in some other Midwestern states. Walz, of course, has an advantage other states lack: Minnesota is the home of a large research university (the University of Minnesota) and the Mayo Clinic, which Walz has enlisted to provide up to 20,000 Covid-19 tests a day in what would be the most aggressive testing program in the country.

Read More