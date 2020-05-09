Woman body-slammed by off-duty cop in Alabama Walmart grew disorderly after associate asked she wear a mask, police say

(CNN) An unidentified woman who was body-slammed by an off-duty police officer Tuesday in an Alabama Walmart faces multiple charges, police say, in an incident they said may have been sparked over her refusal to wear a mask.

In three cell phone videos posted to Facebook, the woman is seen arguing with the officer as he attempts to detain her. The officer was off-duty at the time, working as a security guard at the Walmart in Roebuck, Alabama. As of Saturday, the three videos have about 200,000 views combined.

After a brief struggle, the officer lifts the woman up and drops her to the ground.

Police say woman grew disorderly after associate asked about a mask

