Woman body-slammed by off-duty cop in Alabama Walmart grew disorderly after associate asked she wear a mask, police say

(CNN) An unidentified woman who was body-slammed by an off-duty police officer in an Alabama Walmart faces multiple charges, police say, in an incident they said may have been sparked over her refusal to wear a mask.

In a Facebook post featuring three cellphone videos, which has about 150,000 views, a woman is seen arguing with the officer, who was working as a security guard inside a Walmart in Roebuck, Alabama, as he attempts to detain her.

After a brief struggle, the officer lifts the woman up and drops her to the ground.

Police say woman grew disorderly after associate asked about a mask

According to a video statement posted to the Birmingham Police Department's Facebook page, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Walmart associate requested the woman put on a mask before entering the store, but she grew disorderly.

