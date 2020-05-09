UFC fighter Ronaldo Souza pulled from event after positive coronavirus test

(CNN) Ronaldo "Jacaré" Souza will not be on the UFC 249 preliminary card Saturday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Souza was to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout. In addition, his two cornermen also tested positive for Covid-19, the UFC said.

"UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of Covid-19," UFC said in a statement on its website. "As per UFC's health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC's medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

The UFC said the three have followed health and safety protocols, including practicing social distancing, wearing personnel protective equipment and self-isolating whenever possible. No other positive Covid-19 tests have been reported among those participating in UFC 249.

"The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the health and safety measures UFC has put in place for this event,"the UFC said.