Ferguson and Gaethje headline UFC 249, the first major US sports event since coronavirus shutdown

(CNN) Sports fans are itching for some action, and Ultimate Fighting Championship just might have the answer.

UFC 249, the first major US sporting event since coronavirus shutdowns , will see fighters Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje battle for the interim lightweight championship on Saturday.

"Ferguson vs. Gaethje will be one of the most violent fights you'll ever see, I can guarantee that," UFC president Dana White told ESPN . "They're two of the best in the world, and the winner will fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] for the title. Khabib will be back in September-October."

Gaethje is filling in for Russian UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who was supposed to defend his title against Ferguson but is unable to travel due to current restrictions.

In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo will defend his UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. The latter hasn't fought in more than three years, but is eager to step into the octagon.

