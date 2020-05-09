All The Good Stuff that happened this week

This Mother's Day is going to be an interesting one. Most of us will be celebrating without the hugs, gatherings, and delicious eggs Benedict brunch we normally enjoy. Not to mention, more people than usual are probably worried about their moms (or moms worried about their children, of course). And don't forget, for those who are missing their moms or maybe don't have a great relationship with them, Mother's Day isn't exactly the fancy-card-and-big-bouquet holiday it is for others.

Wait, this is supposed to be an uplifting newsletter! I'm just saying, Mother's Day can be complicated -- especially now -- and that's OK. It just means we need to get more creative in the ways we show our love and remember to reach out to those who need a little extra comfort. It's the motherly thing to do.

