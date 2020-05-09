Guy Fieri has helped raise more than $20 million for out-of-work restaurant workers

(CNN) With the spread of coronavirus, millions of Americans are out of work. And with many restaurants closed due to social distancing measures, the food industry is one of the hardest hit.

That's why celebrity food personality Guy Fieri partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to raise money for the foundation's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. And in under two months, Fieri, known as "The Mayor of Flavortown," has helped the fund raise more than $20 million, according to the foundation.

"During these challenging times, the NRAEF's mission to support the industry's workforce is more important than ever," said Rob Gifford, NRAEF president, in a statement. "With Guy as our champion and the support of so many generous companies, we can help get our family of restaurant workers back on their feet."

Because of the high demand, the fund is not taking any more applications.