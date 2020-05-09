A New York hospital's entire staff was surprised with free vacations in recognition of their efforts to combat coronavirus

(CNN) Thousands of employees at a hospital in the epicenter of America's fight against the coronavirus are being rewarded for their hard work.

More than 4,000 hospital staff -- including doctors, physician assistants, nurses, and facilities and food service teams -- at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst were surprised with a three-night complimentary vacation, Hyatt and American Airlines announced Friday.

The two companies collaborated to treat the frontline workers with free round trip flights on American Airlines to Hyatt hotels in select destinations across the US and Caribbean "to help them recharge and reconnect with their loved ones" once they are able to.

"We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our health care workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic," Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, said in a statement

"Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented health care crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America's major companies, and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future."

