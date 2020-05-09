Rare blue dragons are washing up on the Padre Island National Seashore

(CNN) Here be dragons -- literally.

Visitors to the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas are discovering blue dragons during their trips, and though it may not be the flying, fire-breathing creatures their name may suggest, it's still "a rare find," the park says

Hunter Lane, a 7-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, found four dragons within a few minutes on May 2 while vacationing with his parents. His father, Trey Lane, told CNN he's been vacationing at the seashore for 30 years, and he's never seen one.

"Hunter loves sea creatures and thought he had found a blue button jellyfish," Trey said. "After they picked it up in a beach toy he proclaimed to me that he had discovered a new species!"

Blue dragons, or glaucus atlanticus, are tiny sea slugs -- typically only 3 cm big, or a little over an inch. They can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, according to the conservation nonprofit Oceana

