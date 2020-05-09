Ballerinas from all over the world created a mesmerizing video to raise money for other dancers' coronavirus relief

(CNN) Leading ballerinas from countries across the world have come together in a stunning performance to raise money for dancers facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Misty Copeland, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and fellow dancer Joseph Phillips collaborated with the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation to launch "Swans for Relief," a worldwide virtual ballet event.

The relief fund aims to raise money for dancers who depend on performance income to cover basic necessities like rent and food, and are now struggling financially as dance companies close their doors because of the pandemic.

Thirty-two ballerinas from 22 dance companies in 14 countries -- including South Africa, France, Mexico and China -- participated by performing Michel Fokine's "Le Cygne," or "The Swan."

The performance included music by Camille Saint-Saëns, played by world-renowned cellist Wade Davis. Each ballerina performed a solo portion of the dance.

Read More