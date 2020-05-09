Avalanche kills 23-year-old skiing on Italian mountain

(CNN) An avalanche in the Dolomite Alps of Italy killed a 23-year-old man, the Alpine Rescue team of the Guardia di Finanza confirmed Saturday.

The victim -- an expert skier -- was skiing with his brothers on the peak above the Giussani refuge when the avalanche broke off in the area of Tofana di Rozes, dragging his body for 200 meters, or a little over 600 feet, according to Marshal Paolo Simoni, head of the Alpine Rescue team.

"The avalanche was a mix of snow and ice and was probably caused by the high temperature of the day," Simoni said, adding that many climbers had been attracted to the area as a result of the good weather.

The victim's 27-year-old brother was not injured.