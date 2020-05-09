A solar-powered hand-washing basin encourages personal hygiene in Ghana amidst coronavirus

" Covid Heroes and Newsmakers " is a weekly social media series featuring interviews with Africans driving strategy as the continent faces Covid-19. Watch on CNN Africa Instagram .

(CNN) On the morning of March 30 after government officials issued a two-week lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana, a leather shoemaker based in the Ashanti region's capital city, Kumasi, stared at a recycled barrel and conceived an idea.

"My brother (Jude Osei) and I decided we would create a basin to encourage regular hand-washing etiquette," Richard Kwarteng, 32, told CNN.

Getting supplies

They had less than 48 hours to gather supplies before the lockdown took effect. Without hesitation, they headed to a local market for supplies. On the shopping list: a sink, a faucet, a motherboard, a solar panel, a sensor, and an alarm.

When they got home, Kwarteng called a friend and electrician, Amkwaah Boakye, to handle the wiring before the brothers programmed the device to release soapy water when hands or other items came in contact with a sensor stored underneath the faucet. After 25 seconds, an alarm goes off indicating hand-washing is complete, then water is released to rinse hands before drying. The team began and finished the project in five days.

Osei recorded a video of Kwarteng demonstrating how to use the device and posted it on social media . It immediately went viral. "It was amazing to see the shares and likes," said Kwarteng. "We started getting calls left and right. We were so proud of ourselves," he added.

Working with the government

In less than two days, Ghana's Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation contacted the brothers and a meeting has been scheduled to determine if additional machines can be manufactured and placed in cities throughout the country, said Kwarteng.

In an address to the nation in early April, President Akufo-Addo commended the men and acknowledged that the "Ghanaian sense of enterprise and innovation is beginning to be felt."

Kwarteng says he plans to help stop the spread of the virus by making the device available throughout the continent.

"I pray this pandemic will go away and there are better days ahead," he said. "We hope this will help people to practice normal hand-washing etiquette and we are very grateful for everyone's support."