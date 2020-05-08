Canada is giving their essential workers a pay raise they 'deserve'

(CNN) Canada is hiking wages for essential workers across the country, in a blunt admission that many who are now risking their health to work during the pandemic are in some cases making the least.

"If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you're making minimum wage, you deserve a raise," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week, making good on a promise to increase salaries.

Trudeau's government hammered out an agreement with provinces and territories to spend more than $3 billion and raise wages for essential workers making less than about $1,800 a month.

"I think one of the things that we're seeing through this pandemic is that there are people who are tremendously economically vulnerable, and vulnerable in other ways in our society, who are extremely important to the functioning of our society," Trudeau said.

One of Canada's largest health care unions, representing about 60,000 workers, welcomed the news but cautioned that workers need to see money in their pockets soon, without bureaucracy getting in the way.

