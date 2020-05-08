Suspect in serial killings arrested in 29-year-old cold case

(CNN) A former truck driver has been arrested in a Tennessee murder case from 1991 and in two similar cases in Wyoming the following year, officials said.

Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, was charged with two counts of murder in the 1991 death of a woman in Tennessee, because the victim was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, 22nd Judicial District Attorney Brent Cooper said in a news release.

Baldwin, who was living in Iowa when arrested Wednesday, has also been charged in the Wyoming deaths, according to Cooper.

It's unclear whether Baldwin has an attorney.

Pamela Rose Aldridge McCall, 33, was found strangled in March 1991 near the off ramp of a road in Spring Hill, Tennessee, according to the release.

